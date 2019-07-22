India’s tour of West Indies: So, the MS Dhoni saga takes a new turn? Or does it? According to a report by a leading media house, Dhoni has already been conveyed the message that he is no longer in the scheme of things. Nothing can be confirmed because some days back his manager confirmed that the former India skipper was not contemplating retirement. Dhoni also made himself unavailable for selection as he wanted to take two months off to serve his army regiment. With the ‘Dhoni no longer in the scheme of things’ statement coming to the fore, it could be the end of the road for the most celebrated Indian skipper. That also makes us wonder if by taking a two-month break he was just making things easier for the selectors. Nothing is clear, in fact, things have got more blur from before.

According to the report, during their chat, MS Dhoni was allegedly informed by Prasad that the 38-year-old “wasn’t in the scheme of things anymore, and the selectors now planned to go ahead with youngsters.”

“He’s unavailable for this series but we had certain roadmaps&plans till WC. Subsequently, we’ve laid down a few more plans and thought of giving as many opportunities to Pant and to see he is groomed. This is our plan right now”.When Prasad was asked if it is this the end of the road for Dhoni while announcing the squad for the West Indies tour, “I can’t answer on it… It’s totally up to him”.