Mumbai: Regarded as arguably the best spinner to have played the game, ex-Australian stalwart Shane Warne picked his all-time India XI. Warne, who has had many battles with India, did not name any modern-day cricketer and that may come as a surprise for fans. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are the current stars that did not make it to Warne's XI.

But again, Warne clarified that he is only picking players he has played with and hence the modern-Indian stars are missing. Warne said: "I am only picking players that I played against and that's why MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are not going to be a part of the side. While Dhoni is probably the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman to have played the game, Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen across formats."

The ex-Australian star backed ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly to lead the side. Warne also said that because he wanted Ganguly as the skipper of the side, ex-India stalwart VVS Laxman – who has a phenomenal record against Australia – missed out.

“I went for Ganguly because I wanted him to be the captain of my side, that is why Laxman missed out,” he added.

Ex-India openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar made the list as expected.

Shane Warne All-Time India XI: Sourav Ganguly (captain), Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kapil Dev, Nayan Mongia (wicketkeeper), Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble.