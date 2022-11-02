The Rishabh Pant Dilemma: The jury is out on whether Rishabh Pant should in the playing eleven of team India for the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia or not. Pant has not played a single match in this world cup so far as team India seem to have more trust in the abilities of 37-year-old Dinesh Karthik. Many hoped that Pant will get a chance against Bangladesh on Wednesday as Karthik suffered a back injury in the match against South Africa but Rohit and Co. thought otherwise. Pant will again warm the bench today as India go in with Dinesh Karthik for today’s encounter.Also Read - IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Match in India on TV and Online

Rishabh Pant always creates a lot of buzz when he is on the ground. He plays the game in his own maverick ways which always baffle cricket pundits. When it comes to the longest form of the game he has already made a mark for himself. Who can forget his match-winning innings in Gaba in Australia which took India home and helped them win the series 2-1? The whole world was in awe of this cricketer and touted him to be India’s future batsman/keeper in the years to come. Sadly, he could not be the player he is, in the shorter version of the game. Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Ban BUZZ: Tigers Opt to BOWL; Rohit Makes One CHANGE - Check DEETS

Swashbuckling Cricketer Fails To Fire In The Shorter Version Of The game

It’s very ironic that Rishabh Pant is finding it difficult to cement his place in the ODI and T20 format of the game. When he burst onto the scene we all felt he is meant to play and dominate the white ball cricket. However, even after playing 27 ODIs and 62 T20 matches he is yet to cement his place in the side. It is not that Pant was not given a longer rope yet somehow that form has evaded him in white ball cricket. India have tried so many options for the wicketkeeper slot which includes the likes of Dinesh Karthi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and even KL Rahul to find that right combination. This experiment is likely to continue as that spot is still out for grabs. However, in red-ball cricket, the scenario is completely different as Pant seems to have gained the vote of fans, experts and most important his team through some splendid performances in the longest format of the game. Also Read - LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, T20 World Cup 2022: BAN Opt To Field, Axar In For Hooda

A Look At Rishabh Pant’s Stats In White Ball Cricket

Pant has played a total of 27 ODIs so far amassing 840 runs with an average of 36 and a strike rate of 108.81. In the shortest format of the game, he has played 62 matches scoring 961 runs at an average of 24.02 with a strike rate of 127.62. He has scored three 50s with the highest score as 65. Considering his IPL records, his statistics in the international games look a bit below par. In IPL he scores at a strike rate of 147.97 and has an average of 34.61. Compared to Pant, Karthik has done well as a finisher in the recent past and has a strike over 140 which is considered good for this format but he also seems to be struggling for runs in this world cup. According to experts, the biggest flaw in Karthik’s batting is that he seems to have a game plan for the last few overs but whenever he is out in the middle early in the innings he looks a bit clueless as to how to build his innings.

Sanju Samson And Ishan Kishan Also In The Fray

India need a permanent solution for the wicketkeeper role as Karthik is already 37 and by all means, it looks this will be his last world cup stint. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are also among the top contenders for the role. Rishabh needs to pull up his sleeves and deliver now as the competition is going to get fierce and to ensure he is part of every playing 11 he will need to do a lot better than what he has done so far.