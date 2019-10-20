Bengaluru FC head coach said his side are not pressurised being defending champions going into this season’s Indian Super League (ISL) which kicks off on Sunday with Kerala Blasters FC facing ATK.

“I think that the term ‘defend the title’ is a very English expression. We don’t use that in Spain. Maybe it is a cultural thing, but Barcelona is not considered to be defending the title in La Liga this year. They are just one more team competing to get the trophy. I never tell my players that they have to defend the title. The important thing is to stay competitive and to try and reach the playoffs. Once you are in the playoff, it will be about those three games and anything can happen,” Cuadrat said.

The Spaniard hailed how crucial it was that his side played their home games at the Kanteerava Stadium.

“With all due respect for my new players, the most important signature we got this season was the one that lets us play at the Kanteerava Stadium. It was the most wonderful part of our pre-season. We have to be honest about it. The stadium helps us a lot,” he said.

“The supporters and the club have had a very, very strong relationship for a long time. It would have been very upsetting to lose the chemistry that we have with the city, so we are very happy that we will be playing here.”

He revealed that he will attempt a few new tactics and systems heading into his title defence.

“The new season is an opportunity for me to try new things and to work with different aspects. It’s also the time for new players to get into the dynamics of the team. We’ve tried a lot of different options with the physical conditions and at the same time getting the team ready,” he said.

Bengaluru FC get their campaign underway when they host NorthEast United FC on Monday.