Dubai: With three games still left in the ongoing T20 World Cup, there have already been some breathtaking performances thus far. Be it Kagiso Rabada’s hattrick or Asif Ali’s match-winning show versus Afghanistan. There have been performances that stood out and based on that senior Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik picked his best XI of the tournament.Also Read - Ravi Shastri Confirms Rohit Sharma Would be India's Next T20 Captain

With the Virat Kohli-led side knocked out of the tournament, it is no surprise that is team is not dominated by Indians. In fact, only one Indian feature in the list and that is Jasprit Bumrah. Despite good performances from India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, they were not part of Karthik’s team. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri Bromance After India Beat Namibia in Last T20 WC Super 12 Game Wins Twitterverse; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Karthik picked Babar Azam to lead his side. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Ravindra Jadeja Lauds Virat Kohli's Leadership, Calls Him Positive And Aggressive Captain

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said: “Babar Azam, Jos Buttler, Charith Asalanka, Rassie van der Dussen, Shakib al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi. Would have ideally liked Morgan as he has been the best captain for me, but has not done enough as a batter. So, I went for Azam. Van der Dussen is a very clever batsman.”

Karthik also explained why his XI is loaded with bowlers. He added: “The tournament has been dominated by bowlers. So, you can see I have picked 7 proper bowlers. If Australia is in the semi final, a huge hand has to go to Zampa. Afridi has looked class apart from the rest”.

Meanwhile, India beat Namibia by nine wickets in their last Super 12 game in Dubai on Monday.