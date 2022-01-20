Dubai: The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the ODI team of the year 2021. While Pakistan’s Babar Azam was made the captain of the side for his sensational year with the bat, the surprise was – no Indians featured in the XI. The ODI team of the year is also a testament to how India has fared in 2021.Also Read - SA vs IND: There Were No Centuries And Big Partnership, Says Shikhar Dhawan

Bangladesh had the most cricketers in the XI just goes to show the year they have had. Shakib-al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mustafizur Rahim made the side.

Ireland's Paul Stirling – who emerged as the highest run-getter of the year with 705 runs in 14 matches – and South Africa's Janneman Malan (509 runs in eight matches) was picked to open the batting. Babar with 405 runs of six matches would slot in at No 3 while his teammate Fakhar Zaman takes the No 4 spot.

ICC ODI Team of The Year: Paul Stirling, Janneman Malan, Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Shakib-al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahim, Simi Singh, Dushmantha Chameera