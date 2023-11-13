Home

No Rohit Sharma Point Fans; Virat Kohli Picked Captain in Cricket Australia’s World Cup ‘Team of the Tournament’

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter of the ODI World Cup 2023 the former India captain has scored 594 runs in nine matches in the tournament following his knock of 51 of Netherlands in Bengaluru.

New Delhi: Cricket Australia have picked Virat Kohli as the captain of their World Cup team of the tournament. CA picked four Indian World Cup-bound players as they picked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja along with speedster Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Team India are currently on the top of the points table and they will face New Zealand for the semi-final one which will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Here is the team of the tournament picked by Cricket Australia:

Cricket Australia picks the “Team of the World Cup 2023”: De Kock, Warner, Rachin, Kohli (C), Markram, Maxwell, Jansen, Jadeja, Shami, Zampa, Bumrah, Madushanka (12th man) pic.twitter.com/K1u96Cqcz1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 13, 2023

Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Rachin Ravindra, Virat Kohli (C), Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah.

India maintained their winning streak in the league stage after beating the Netherlands by 160 runs in the 45th match of the ODI World Cup at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

After India’s stellar performance in the first inning, the ‘Men in Blue’ bowling was successful in defending the 411-run target. Meanwhile, the ‘Men in Blue’ saw a change in their bowling attack as Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took charge in the second inning.

Following the 160-run win in Bengaluru, India registered its longest winning streak in World Cup history after staying unbeaten in 9 consecutive matches. Outdoing their 8-match winning streak in the 2003 World Cup.

