Amhedabad: With the IPL now done and dusted, it is time to pick the best XI of the season. While most experts and plaudits have already picked theirs, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen recently put out his team. One has to admit his team is full of surprises. Unlike others who have Dinesh Karthik in their side after a stupendous season, Pietersen does not pick him. He also does not pick Rashid Khan and Faf du Plessis.

Umran Malik and Rahul Tewatia found spots in the Pietersen's XI. These are two players very few experts picked in their best XI – so that again is a surprise. He picked Quinton de Kock as the wicketkeeper in his side. The South African had a good season in IPL 2022. He also hit the highest individual score of the tournament in a game against Kolkata.

“Hit 140* as he and KL Rahul batted the entire 20 overs unbeaten against KKR. That innings, combined with some other solid contributions, means he warrants a place in this team”, said Pietersen.

It is also surprising that Josh Hazlewood has found a spot in his XI.

Here his Kevin Pietersen’s IPL team of the year:

Jos Buttler Quinton de Kock (wk) KL Rahul Hardik Pandya Liam Livingstone David Miller Ravi Ashwin Rahul Tewatia Umran Malik Yuzvendra Chahal Josh Hazlewood

Explaining the reason behind picking Ashwin, Pietersen said: “Averaging over 27 with the bat and taking 12 wickets is a great effort. That all-round output means that this was a fine campaign.”