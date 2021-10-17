Dubai: It is not every day that you see Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni does not feature in a list of best XI. But, that was the kind of season they had with the bat. Now that the IPL 2021 is over, ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra picked his best XI of IPL 2021. It was no surprise that Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit were not part of his XI.Also Read - IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag on Why CSK Should Retain MS Dhoni as Captain Ahead of IPL Mega Auctions

Chopra picked Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis as openers. Gaikwad with 635 runs is the Orage Cap winner and hence he picks himself automatically, his opening partner at CSK du Plessis has also had a season to remember. He played a crucial knock in the final as well.

"Let me start with the two openers who lifted the trophy – Ruturaj with Faf. The special thing about Ruturaj is that he has the skills, temperament, maturity beyond his age. Along with him is Faf – cometh the hour, cometh the man. They have the setting that if one gets out, the other scores runs," he said on his YouTube channel.

KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, and Rahul Tripathi make up No 3, 4, and 5 respectively. Chopra picked the Punjab Kings skipper to donn the gloves as well. Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja would follow and his specialist spinners are Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy. The main pacers in his XI are Harshal Patel – the Purple Cap winner – and Jasprit Bumrah.

Aakash Chopra’s best XI of IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tripathi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah