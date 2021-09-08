London: With the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup set to be announced today (September 8) in all probability, former India stalwart Sunil Gavaskar picked his 15 for the marquee event. While the basic composition of the team is as expected, but yes – there are a couple of surprises. Backing Virat Kohli to lead the team, Gavaskar left out Shikhar Dhawan, who was among the top run-getters in the past two IPL’s.Also Read - India's Predicted Squad For T20 World Cup Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, R. Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Feature in Probable 15-Man Side

Apart from Dhawan, the other notable exclusion was Shreyas Iyer – who has not had many matches practise due to an injury he picked up during the England series at home. Also Read - IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Players Begin Training in UAE Ahead of Second Leg | WATCH VIDEO

Gavaskar backed Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma, instead of KL Rahul – as was being expected. Gavaskar picked Rahul as the backup opener and reserve wicketkeeper. The former India opener backed Suryakumar Yadav to play at the No 3 spot. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan's Wife Ayesha Mukherjee Announces Divorce With Team India Cricketer on Instagram

Gavaskar then chose two other Mumbai Indians players to support Yadav in the middle-order – Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. He went on to also explain why he picked Krunal. “He’s an all-rounder, a very experienced player, has performed very well in the IPL for the past many years so he surely deserves a place. He’s left-handed, which is an advantage as well,” he said in an interaction on Sports Tak.

Apart from the Pandya brothers, Gavaskar picked Washington Sundar (subject to fitness) and Ravindra Jadeja made the squad as the other two all-rounders.

Rishabh Pant would be the main wicketkeeper, while Rahul would be the backup for him.

The six specialist bowlers Gavaskar picked were Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur as the pacers and Yuzvendra Chahar as the lone spinner.

Gavaskar’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar (subject to fitness), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal.