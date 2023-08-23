Home

India's middle order batter Shreyas Iyer has been named in the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

New Delhi: With less than 50 days to go for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, former Indian cricketer and pacer Karsan Ghavri has named his 15-member Men in Blue squad would look for the upcoming prestigious tournament which is to be played on Indian soil from October-November.

The Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 which is to be played from August-September. The Ajit Agarkar-led panel is yet to announce the squad for the ODI World Cup 2023.

With the quadrennial event set to start from October 5, the deadline for each cricket board to pick their squad is September 5, which means it will give a fair chance to the Rohit Sharma-led side to name the squad after the clash against Pakistan and Nepal in the continental cup.

In a recent interaction with timesnownews.com, former Indian pacer Karsan Ghavri had named his probable World Cup squad. Surprisingly, Karsan Ghavri named 13 member players and he didn’t pick up India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer.

The legendary pacer included two uncapped stars Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to be part of the Indian team in the upcoming World Cup 2023. The former Indian pacer also included World no.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is having a poor run in the ODI format.

“Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, one keeper, Ravindra Jadeja, one spinner, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna if he is fit else Mohammed Shami, ” Karsan Ghavri said.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar also confirmed that Shreyas Iyer had completely recovered from his back injury and was fit to play the first game of the Asia Cup. “Shreyas (Iyer) has been declared match fit. KL (Rahul) has picked up a small niggle that’s why Sanju is with us. We saw some real promise (from Tilak) in West Indies. It will give him some exposure. We can pick 17 here in the World Cup, it would be 15.”

India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

