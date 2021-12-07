Mumbai: With the New Zealand home series done and dusted, the focus shifts to the upcoming tour of South Africa. Reports suggest that the Indian board is set to announce the team today. While speculations are rife about who makes it and who misses out, ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra has predicted the Indian squad for the Test matches against South Africa.Also Read - BCCI Likely to Announce India Squad For South Africa Tour Today: Report

While the 15-member squad is on expected lines, there are three omissions that could surprise fans. Chopra has not picked veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and opener Shubman Gill.

Aakash Chopra's Indian Test squad for South Africa tour: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav