Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • No Shubman Gill, Suryakumar To Debut: Dinesh Karthik Reveals His Playing XI For Nagpur Test

No Shubman Gill, Suryakumar To Debut: Dinesh Karthik Reveals His Playing XI For Nagpur Test

Dinesh Karthik revealed his playing XI for India ahead of the first test against Australia which will be played in VCA Stadium, Nagpur on February 09. 

Updated: February 8, 2023 10:43 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

No Gill, Sky To Debut: Dinesh Karthik Reveals His Playing XI For Nagpur Test
No Gill, Sky To Debut: Dinesh Karthik Reveals His Playing XI For Nagpur Test

New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik revealed his playing XI for India ahead of the first test against Australia which will be played in VCA Stadium, Nagpur on February 09.

Also Read:

According to Karthik’s playing XIs Shubman Gill who is in the lethal form set to miss the action and India’s best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will play the game against Australia. And for wicket keeping Karthik chose KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan.

You may like to read

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were two fast bowlers Karthik opted to go in with. Dinesh Karthik will be doing commentary for the Test series.

Dinesh Karthik’s Playing XI For Nagpur Test: Kl, Rohit, Pujara, Virat, SKY, Jadeja, K S Bharat, Ashwin, Axar, Shami, Siraj

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 8, 2023 10:30 AM IST

Updated Date: February 8, 2023 10:43 AM IST

More Stories