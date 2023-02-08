No Gill, Sky To Debut: Dinesh Karthik Reveals His Playing XI For Nagpur Test

No Shubman Gill, Suryakumar To Debut: Dinesh Karthik Reveals His Playing XI For Nagpur Test
Dinesh Karthik revealed his playing XI for India ahead of the first test against Australia which will be played in VCA Stadium, Nagpur on February 09.
New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik revealed his playing XI for India ahead of the first test against Australia which will be played in VCA Stadium, Nagpur on February 09.
According to Karthik’s playing XIs Shubman Gill who is in the lethal form set to miss the action and India’s best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will play the game against Australia. And for wicket keeping Karthik chose KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan.
Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were two fast bowlers Karthik opted to go in with. Dinesh Karthik will be doing commentary for the Test series.
Dinesh Karthik’s Playing XI For Nagpur Test: Kl, Rohit, Pujara, Virat, SKY, Jadeja, K S Bharat, Ashwin, Axar, Shami, Siraj
My 11 for first test 😊
Kl
Rohit
Pujara
Virat
SKY
Jadeja
K S Bharat
Ashwin
Axar
Shami
Siraj #BGT2023 #1stTest#IndiaVsAustralia
— DK (@DineshKarthik) February 8, 2023
