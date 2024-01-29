‘No Superstar Is Bigger Than Virat Kohli’: Michael Atherton Hails Former India Captain

Home

Virat Kohli has scored 1991 runs against England in Test matches so far. The former India captain is just nine runs away from completing 2000 runs mark against the Three Lions.

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the best cricketer of this era. He holds most of the major records in all the formats of the game. The 35-year-old is the most followed player of the generation. It’s his fitness and consistency that made him unique in cricket.

However, Kohli missed the first Test match against England and India lost that match by 28 runs. He will also miss the second Test match citing personal reasons.

Kohli had joined the Indian team in Hyderabad ahead of the first Test but did not participate in an optional training session on Monday before pulling out of the first two Tests after discussing the issue with Rohit and the team management.

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton lavished praise on Kohli for his cricketing abilities. He called Kohli the “biggest superstar of the game”.

“Virat Kohli is the biggest star in the game. No superstar is bigger than Virat Kohli. He’s a magnetic and charismatic cricketer” said Michael Atherton on Sky Cricket.

Earlier, during the first Test match Michael Atherton compared KL Rahul’s mindset with Virat Kohli.

“They (England) were fortunate that India’s top order were in a generous mood but the situation at the close was very bad even so, and could have been even worse,” Atherton wrote in his coloumn for The Times. “It is hard to imagine that Virat Kohli would have been as obliging as his team-mates were here, and the biggest culprit was his replacement at No 4, the stylish and gifted KL Rahul, who had a hundred for the taking before hammering a long-hop from Tom Hartley into the deep,” he added.

There are reports that Kohli will join Indian camp after from the third Test match which is scheduled to start from February 19. Kohli is just 152 runs away from scoring 9000 Test runs. The legendary batter will be the fourth to achieve this milestone after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.

