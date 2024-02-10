Home

No Virat Kohli; BCCI Announces Squad For Remaining 3 Test Matches vs England

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the squad for the remaining three Test matches against England. Virat Kholi will not feature in the series against Three Lions.

Virat Kohli has also missed the first two Test matches citing personal reasons and now the batter will not feature in the remainder of the series as well.

“Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision” said BCCI.

Injured KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja who missed the first Test match are the part of squad. However, their participation will be subject to fitness.

The third Test will commence on February 15, 2024 in Rajkot while the fourth Test kickstarts in Ranchi from February 23, 2024. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 07, 2024.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

