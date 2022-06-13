Mumbai: With months to go for the T20 World Cup, teams are looking to get a squad in order. While it is impossible to think of no KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in India’s Top 3 in T20Is, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has made a bold choice. The former WC-winner picked India’s Top 3 for the upcoming T20 WC and Kohli, Rahul were the missing names.Also Read - Gautam Gambhir to Sunil Gavaskar; Legends SLAM Captain Rishabh Pant's Call to Send Axar Patel Ahead of Dinesh Karthik

Gambhir has backed captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to open, while he has picked Suryakumar Yadav to bat at No. 3. "Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma to open, and Suryakumar Yadav at number 3 for me," said Gambhir on Star Sports.

While not having Kohli at his preferred No. 3 position considering his recent form, but it is surprising that Rahul – who has been in top form lately – does not feature in the Top-3.

On the other hand, Suryakumar had a good IPL and that seems to have convinced Gambhir to pick him at such a crucial position.

With a new captain in place in form of Rohit, India would like to put up a good show in the upcoming T20 WC in Australia after a dismal performance in 2021. Last year at the T20 WC, India could not even make the knockouts after their losses against Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage.

In Australia the conditions would be different as compared to Dubai. The seamers will get more purchase and that would make Jasprit Bumrah a key player for India.