Mumbai: It is impossible to believe an Indian team without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. But given their poor show in the recently concluded IPL, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra believes they should not make the Indian squad for the T20 WC. He also admitted that he did not pick the T20 WC squad based on the reputation of the player.

Following his good run in the IPL, Chopra picked KL Rahul – and he reckoned Ishan Kishan should open alongside him. Chopra said on his YouTube channel: "The first name I am keeping is KL Rahul. He can play till 15-17 overs, he is a T20 gun batter and scored more than 600 runs this year. I have kept Ishan Kishan along with him. If you see his numbers, you will say it was not that bad a season for Ishan Kishan."

Chopra picked Rahul Tripathi after a phenomenal season for Sunrisers Hyderabad at No 3 – Virat Kohli's preferred position – and he slotted in Suryakumar Yadav at No 4. He revealed: "At No. 3, I have kept Rahul Tripathi. He played very well this, strike rate has been very high and given match-winning performances. At No. 4, I have kept SKY. He has not played all the games but he has played at a different level in the matches he played."

The former India opener picked Hardik Pandya to lead the side after he marshalled Gujarat Titans to the title.

Aakash Chopra’s T20 World Cup squad based on IPL 2022 performances: