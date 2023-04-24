Home

‘Nobody Can Beat Sachin Tendulkar In Table Tennis’- Yuvraj Singh Wishes Birthday To Master Blaster in Unique Style | Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar was just 16 years old when he made his international debut against Pakistan became the youngest debutant in 1989 a record that still stands.

New Delhi: Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday on April 24. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who announced his retirement in all forms of cricket wished happy birthday to Tendulkar in the unique Style. Both cricketers have played a lot of international games together and both were the part of 2011 ODI World Cup winning team.

During his career, Tendulkar scored 100 international centuries, which is a world record. He also scored over 34,000 runs in international cricket, another world record. Tendulkar played in six Cricket World Cups for India.

Tendulkar is known for his elegant and technically correct batting, as well as his ability to adapt to different formats of the game. He is revered by cricket fans all over the world for his contribution to the sport and for being a humble and grounded person off the field.

Yuvraj Singh shared his memories with Sachin Tendulkar on his Instagram. The former all-rounder believes that nobody can beat him in Table Tennis and the greater he’s become the more humble he is. He is an artist when it comes to cricket 41 years old reckoned.

“He came, he played and he conquered hearts for 4 generations! Good days or bad days, no runs or 100 runs, his head was always held high and feet firmly planted on the ground. He taught us that following the right process leads to long-term progress! The legend of legends, he has always been there as a team mate, a friend, a mentor and an elder brother! To our very own GOAT 🐐, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here’s looking forward to the next 50! Lots and lots of love and good wishes on your special day ❤️🤗 May you live long, live healthy and live happy 🎂 ” captioned Yuvraj Singh.

