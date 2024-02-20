Home

Noor Ahmed Becomes Second Afghanistan Player After Naveen-Ul-Haq To Get ILT20 Ban

Spinner Noor Ahmed, who plays for Sharjah Warriors in ILT20, has been handed a 12-month ban by the tournament organizers.

Noor Ahmed played for Sharjah Warriors in ILT20 2023.

Dubai: Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed was handed a 12-month ban by ILT20 after he was found breaching the contract with Sharjah Warriors. Thus Noor became the second player from Afghanistan to be handed a ban by the ILT20. Earlier, his national and Warriors teammate Naveen-ul-Haq was banned for the same reason.

