Dream11 Team Prediction

NOR vs BHA Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Football Match at Carrow Road 05:00 PM IST July 4:

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's Premier match, Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Dream11 Team Player List, NOR Dream11 Team Player List, BHA Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League

NOR vs BHA Dream11

Krul, Aarons, Webster, Burn, Dunk, Buendia, Cantwell, McLean, Mooy, Pukki, Maupay

Starting XI

Norwich City: Tim Krul, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley, Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Ondrej Duda, Adam Idah, Kenny McLean, Alexander Tettey, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell

Brighton & Hove Albion: Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Ezequiel Schelotto, Martín Montoya, Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly, Alexis Mac Allister, Davy Pröpper, Aaron Mooy, Solly March

Dream11

Norwich City (NOR): Tim Krul, Ralf Fahrmann, Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Sam Byram, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Christoph Zimmermann, Maximillian Aarons, Timm Klose, Grant Hanley, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia, Onel Hernandez, Alexander Tettey, Ondrej Duda, Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner, Tom Trybull, Lukas Rupp, Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic, Adam Idah

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA): Jason Steele, David Button, Mathew Ryan, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Warren OHora, Lewis Dunk, Bernardo-Junior, Ezequiel Schelotto, Martin Montoya, Shane Duffy, Alexis Mac Allister, Steven Alzate, Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma, Dale Stephens, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Beram Kayal, Aaron Mooy, Jose Izquierdo, Davy Propper, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay, Glenn Murray

