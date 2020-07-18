Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Norwich City with a positive set of results eir tenure at the Premier League. Norwich are at the bottom of the league and were the first team to get relegated this season. They just have 21 points on board, courtesy five wins, six draws and 25 defeats.

On the other hand, Burnley, it has been an impressive show of performances since they've now gone six games unbeaten in the competition and are at the 10th spot with 51 points. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley FC will start at 10 AM IST.

Venue: Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich City.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: T Krul

Defenders: J Lewis, B Mee, J Tarkowski

Midfielders: T Cantwell, E Buendia (C), A Westwood, D McNeil

Forwards: T Pukki (C), A Idah, J Rodriguez (vc)

NOR vs BUR Predicted Playing XIs

Norwich City: Tim Krul, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley, Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Ondrej Duda, Adam Idah, Kenny McLean, Alexander Tettey, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell.

Burnley FC: Nick Pope, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Erik Pieters, Matthew Lowton, Dwight McNeil, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes.

NOR vs BUR SQUADS

Norwich City (NOR): Tim Krul, Ralf Fahrmann, Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Sam Byram, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Christoph Zimmermann, Maximillian Aarons, Timm Klose, Grant Hanley, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia, Onel Hernandez, Alexander Tettey, Ondrej Duda, Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner, Tom Trybull, Lukas Rupp, Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic, Adam Idah.

Burnley FC (BUR): Joe Hart, Nick Pope, Adam Legzdins, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Kevin Long, Matthew Lowton, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Gibson, Charlie Taylor, Joel Senior, Ali Koiki, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Robbie Brady, Johann Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Mace Goodridge, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra.

