NOR vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Northamptonshire vs Durham Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NOR vs DUR at County Ground: In another exciting North Group encounter of English T20 Blast, Durham will lock horns with the Northamptonshire at the County Ground on Wednesday. The English T20 Blast NOR vs DUR match will start at 11 PM IST – June 30. Northamptonshire have moved up in the points table after beating Leicestershire by 5 wickets on Tuesday. They are currently occupying the eighth spot in the North Group standings with 7 points. On the other hand, Ben Stokes' heroics in the last game helped Durham to beat Warwickshire by 34 runs. Courtesy that win, Durham are slotted at the third spot in the North Group standings with 11 points. Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NOR vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, NOR vs DUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NOR vs DUR Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Northamptonshire vs Durham, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Northamptonshire and Durham will take place at 10:30 PM IST – June 30.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground.

NOR vs DUR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ricardo Vasconcelos, David Bedingham

Batsmen: Josh Cobb, Cameron Bancroft, Graham Clark

All-Rounders: Wayne Parnell (VC), Mohammad Nabi, Ben Stokes (C)

Bowlers: Graeme White, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts

NOR vs DUR Probable Playing 11s

Northamptonshire: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Adam Rossington (C), Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Nabi, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Charlie Thurston, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Grover.

Durham: David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Stokes, Cameron Bancroft (C), Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Brydon Carse, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts.

NOR vs DUR Squads

Northamptonshire: Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk), Ben Curran, Joshua Cobb (C), Rob Keogh, Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich, Richard Levi, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Adam Rossington, Charlie Thurston.

Durham: David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Stokes, Cameron Bancroft (C), Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Brydon Carse, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Paul Coughlin, Matt Salisbury, Jack Burnham, Harry Crawshaw, Jack Campbell.

