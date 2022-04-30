NOR vs GSY Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECI Spain T20I

NOR vs GSY Dream11 Team Prediction, ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Norway vs Guernsey, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Desert Springs Ground at 4.30 PM IST April 30.

TOSS – The ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series toss between Norway and Guernsey will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

TOSS – The ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series toss between Norway and Guernsey will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time – 4:30 PM

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground

NOR vs GSY My Probable XI

Norway: Ahmed Kuruge, Abeyrathna Muhammad, Abdullah Sheikh, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Ali Saleem Ali, Sher Sahak, Raza Iqbal, Vinay Ravi, Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Tafseer Bilal

Guernsey: William Peatfield, Ben Ferbrache, Ben Wentzel, David Hooper, Dec Martel, Isaac Damarell, Josh Butler, Oliver Newey, Ollie Nightingale, Matthew Stokes, Nathan Le Tissier

NOR vs GSY Dream11 Team

Isaac Damarell, Matthew Stokes, Khizer Ahmed, Raza Iqbal, Nathan Le Tissier, Ollie Nightingale, Tafseer Bilal, Sher Sahak, William Peatfield, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi

Captain: Raza Iqbal Vice Captain: Sher Sahak