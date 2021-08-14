NOR vs LIV Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Norwich City vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match NOR vs LIV at Carrow Road: In another exciting Premier League 2021-22 battle, Norwich City will host Liverpool in a big-ticket encounter at the Carrow Road on Saturday night – August 14 in India. The Premier League 2021 NOR vs LIV will kick-off at 10 PM IST. Norwich City won the championship last season which promoted them for this league and now they will have to face teams like Liverpool to achieve their goals for the season. Liverpool on the other hand has a lot to prove as the odds were against them last season and they need to get back to the form as they were before the pandemic.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool will start at 10 PM IST – August 14.

Venue: Carrow Road.

NOR vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: T.Krul

Defenders: I.Konate, V.van Dijk, K.Tsimikas, T.Alexander-Arnold (VC)

Midfielders: M.Rashica, B.Gilmour, S.Mane (C), T.Alcantara

Forwards: T.Pukki, M.Salah

NOR vs LIV Predicted Playing XIs

Norwich City: 1.Tim Krul, 2.Maximillian Aarons, 3.Andrew Omobamidele, 4.Grant Hanley, 5.Christoph Zimmermann, 6.Todd Cantwell, 7.Melvin Sitti, 8.Milot Rashica, 9.Kenny McLean, 10.Kieran Dowell, 11.Teemu Pukki.

Liverpool: 1.Caoimhin Kelleher, 2.Joseph Gomez, 3.Neco Williams, 4.Konstantinos Tsimikas, 5.Ibrahima Konate, 6.Jordan Henderson, 7.Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, 8.Fabinho, 9.Curtis Jones, 10.Roberto Firmino, 11.Mohamed Salah.

NOR vs LIV SQUADS

Norwich City (NOR): Tim Krul, Maximillian Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Todd Cantwell, Melvin Sitti, Milot Rashica, Kenny McLean, Kieran Dowell, Teemu Pukki, Bali Mumba, Lukas Rupp, Jordan Hugill, Adam Idah, Timm Klose, Michael McGovern, Aston Oxborough, Jacob Lungi Sorensen, Rocky Bushiri, Sam Byram, Josh Sargent, Pierre Lees-Melou, Daniel Adshead, Billy Gilmour, Przemyslaw Placheta, Ben Gibson, Flynn Clarke, Dimitris Giannoulis, Tom Trybull, Thomas Dickson-Peters, Onel Hernandez, Angus Gunn, Jon McCracken.

Liverpool (LIV): Caoimhin Kelleher, Joseph Gomez, Neco Williams, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Billy Koumetio, Takumi Minamino, Loris Karius, Adrian, Divock Origi, James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri, Diogo Jota, Ben Davies II, Conor Bradley, Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo, Harvey Elliott, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Owen Beck, Tyler Morton.

