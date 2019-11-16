Dream11 Team Prediction

NOR vs QAL Team Dream11 Team Prediction T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Northern Warriors vs Qalandars Match 6, Group B Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 9:30 PM IST:

The Northern Warriors kickstarted their new season with a fine victory against the Maratha Arabians. As expected, big man Andre Russell starred for them both with the bat as well as the ball which helped the team secure a crushing nine-wicket victory in the season opener. In their upcoming fixture, the Warriors are set to take on the Qalandars which is another strong side.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Warriors vs Qalandars will take place at 9:00 PM IST on November 16.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

NOR vs QAL My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Luke Ronchi, Sam Billings

Batters – Tom Banton (vice-captain), Dawid Malan, George Munsey

All-Rounders – Jordan Clark, Andre Russell (captain), Chris Green

Bowlers – Chris Jordan, Lahiru Kumara, Chris Wood

NOR vs QAL Predicted XIs

Northern Warriors: George Munsey, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Darren Sammy (captain), Ansh Tandon, Asela Gunaratne, Andre Russell, Sikandar Raza, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Nuwan Pradeep, Chris Wood

Qalandars: Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan (captain), Philip Salt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton, Sultan Ahmed

SQUADS:

Northern Warriors (From): George Munsey, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Daren Sammy(c), Asela Gunaratne, Ansh Tandon, Sikandar Raza, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Nuwan Pradeep, Chris Wood, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Pravin Tambe, Amir Hayat, Mark Deyal, Karim Janat

Qalandars (From): Tom Banton, Luke Ronchi(w), Dawid Malan(c), Philip Salt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton, Sultan Ahmed, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, Imran Nazir, Haris Rauf, Ahsan Mirza, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Peter Trego, Shahid Afridi

Check Dream11 Prediction / QAL Dream11 Team / NOR Dream11 Team / Qalandars Dream11 Team / Northern Warriors Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.