Northern vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's NOR vs SOPat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: In another high-voltage battle of National T20 Cup 2021, Northern will take on Southern Punjab in the match no. 20 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium – October 6. The National T20 Cup NOR vs SOP match will begin at 8 PM IST. Southern Punjab are the worst-performing team in this tournament, they have suffered 6 defeats in 6 games they had played this season. Eyeing their first win of the season, Southern Punjab will take on Northern in another exciting T20 clash. On the other hand, Northern are placed at the fourth spot – with 4 wins out of the 6 matches they had played in this year's National T20 Cup.

TOSS: The National T20 Cup match toss between Northern and Southern Punjab will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – October 6.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

NOR vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Zeeshan Ashraf

Batters – Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood

All-rounders – Imad Wasim (C), Mohammad Nawaz (VC), Aamer Yamin

Bowlers – Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hassan Khan

NOR vs SOP Probable Playing XIs

Northern: Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (C), Rohail Nazir (WK), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Southern Punjab: Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood (C), Mohammad Imran, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (WK), Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Faisal Akram.

NOR vs SOP SQUADS

Northern (NOR): Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir(wk), Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvir, Zaman Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Muhammad Musa, Ali Imran.

Southern Punjab (SOP): Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood (C), Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Hassan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Faisal Akram, Naseem Shah, Zia-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Muhammad Taha, Dilbar Hussain.

