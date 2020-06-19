Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Norwich City vs Southampton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match NOR vs SOU at Carrow Road, Norwich City: In an exciting Premier League 2019-20 fixture on Friday, Norwich City will host Southampton on Matchday 30 as both sides return to top-flight football after the Coronavirus-enforced break. Bottom of the table Norwich City will look to defy odds and start afresh as they take on a tough Southampton squad. The Canaries are currently dangling at the 20th spot with just 21 points on board and are six points off from safe zone for the time being. With only five wins in their kitty, Norwich’s chances of survival in the Premier League appear increasingly bleak. Also Read - SIG vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Sigtuna CC vs Pakistanska Foreningen at Marsta Cricket Ground 9.30PM IST

Meanwhile, Southampton are currently occupying the 14th spot in the league with 34 points on board. Both clubs will be eager to get the wins in order to make an attempt to climb higher up the table. However, it will be Norwich who will be wanting the maximum points if they are to make a claim to the top division next season. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users. Also Read - WCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Hints, Darwin and District ODD: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Waratah CC vs Palmerston CC at Garden's Oval at 7:00 AM IST Saturday June 20

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Norwich City and Southampton will start at 10.30 PM IST. Also Read - RL vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Bayern Munich Match at Audi Dome 8PM IST June 19

Venue: Carrow Road, Norwich City.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: T Krul

Defenders: J Lewis, M Aarons, J Stephens, J Bednarek

Midfielders: T Cantwell, E Buendia (C), J Ward Prowse, P Hojbjerg

Forwards: T Pukki, D Ings (vc)

NOR vs SOU Predicted Playing XIs

Norwich City: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Godfrey, Lewis, Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Duda, Cantwell, Pukki.

Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Romeu; Armstrong, Redmond, Ings, Obafemi.

NOR vs SOU SQUADS

Norwich City: Tim Krul, Ralf Fahrmann, Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Sam Byram, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Christoph Zimmermann, Maximillian Aarons, Timm Klose, Grant Hanley, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia, Onel Hernandez, Alexander Tettey, Ondrej Duda, Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner, Tom Trybull, Lukas Rupp, Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic, Adam Idah.

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Yan Valery, Sam McQueen, Kevin Danso, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Oriol Romeu, Pierre Hojbjerg, Sofiane Boufal, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NOR Dream11 Team/ SOU Dream11 Team/ Norwich City Dream11 Team/ Southampton Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.