Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XIs For Today's NOR vs WOR at County Ground, Northampton: In an exciting Central Group encounter of English T20 Blast 2020 on Tuesday evening, Northamptonshire will battle it out against Worcestershire at the County Ground, Northampton. The English T20 Blast NOR vs WOR will commence at 11 PM IST – September 15. Both the teams had earlier met each other in the tournament and it was Northamptonshire who emerged as victors as they defeated Worcestershire by nine wickets. Coming into the match, Northamptonshire lost to Glamorgan by seven wickets but despite the loss, they are second on the points table. A win in this match will help them hold onto their second position if other results go in their favour. On the other hand, Worcestershire lost their previous match to Warwickshire by six wickets and will look to bounce back from the loss. Currently, Worcestershire are rooted at the bottom of the table and a win in this match will not only give them confidence but also give them a chance to move up the points table.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire will take place at 10.30 PM IST – September 15.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Cox, Adam Rossington

Batsmen: Richard Levi (C), Alex Wakely, Riki Wessels

All-rounders: Joshua Cobb (VC), Parnell, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Brandon Glover, Berg, Ben Sanderson

NOR vs WOR Probable Playing XIs

Northamptonshire: [CORRUPTED DATA - appears to list football players instead of cricket players]

Worcestershire: Ben Cox, Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Joe Leach, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Hamish Rutherford, Ross Whiteley.

NOR vs WOR SQUADS

Northamptonshire: Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Joshua Cobb (C), Adam Rossington (wk), Luke Procter, Alex Wakely, Tom Sole, Nathan Buck, Graeme White, Brandon Glover, Ben Sanderson, Rob Keogh, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib.

Worcestershire: Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (wk), Ross Whiteley, Brett DOliveira, Ed Barnard (C), Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch, Josh Tongue, Ben Twohig, Jack Haynes, Thomas Charles Fell.

