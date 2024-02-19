‘North East Has Emerged As Sports Power Of The Country’: Anurag Thakur Ahead Of Khelo India Assam Leg

Home

New Delhi: Union sports minister Anurag Thakur lavished praise on athletes belonging to North India ahead of the Assam leg of the Khelo India University games. He also hailed the athletes from North East. There will be around 4,500 players participating in the marquee event.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, “Today, Kelo India University games are going to begin (in Assam). Around 4,500 players belonging to more than 200 universities from all over the country will participate in it… North East has emerged as a sports power of the… pic.twitter.com/wh2rAaMfLI — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

“Today, Khelo India University games are going to begin (in Assam). Around 4,500 players belonging to more than 200 universities from all over the country will participate in it… North East has emerged as a sports power of the country in recent years… The 8 states of the North East have a special contribution in winning medals…” said Anurag Thakur.

