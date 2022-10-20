NorthEast United vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2022-23: EBFC Register 3-0 Victory Against NEUFC. Matchweek 3 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 will kick off with NorthEast United FC taking on East Bengal FC on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Both sides have played two games but are yet to win a point. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the table.Also Read - NEUFC vs EBFC Live Streaming Hero ISL 2022-23: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

NorthEast United FC sit in last place because of an inferior goal difference to East Bengal FC, but will take inspiration from the fact that the visitors have never beaten them in the Hero ISL.

Starting XI:

NorthEast United FC Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jon Gaztanga, Romain Philippoteaux, Chhara, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin M.S

East Bengal FC Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Sarthak, Jerry, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Mahesh, Jordan O’Doherty, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Cleiton Silva, Haokip, Kyriachou