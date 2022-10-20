NorthEast United vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2022-23: EBFC Register 3-0 Victory Against NEUFC. Matchweek 3 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 will kick off with NorthEast United FC taking on East Bengal FC on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Both sides have played two games but are yet to win a point. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the table.Also Read - NEUFC vs EBFC Live Streaming Hero ISL 2022-23: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

NorthEast United FC sit in last place because of an inferior goal difference to East Bengal FC, but will take inspiration from the fact that the visitors have never beaten them in the Hero ISL. Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan Go Down 2-1 to Chennaiyin FC at Home

Starting XI:

NorthEast United FC Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jon Gaztanga, Romain Philippoteaux, Chhara, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin M.S Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

East Bengal FC Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Sarthak, Jerry, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Mahesh, Jordan O’Doherty, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Cleiton Silva, Haokip, Kyriachou

Live Updates

  • 9:25 PM IST

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE NorthEast United vs East Bengal, ISL 2022: GOAL!!! Finally something to cherish for NorthEast United. NEUFC 1-3 EBFC (94″)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE NorthEast United vs East Bengal, ISL 2022: Can NorthEast United sneak off a goal from here? At this moment, the chances are quite slim. GOAL!!! East Bengal sneak in another one. Doherty is the man for East Bengal. NEUFC 0-3 EBFC (84″)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE NorthEast United vs East Bengal, ISL 2022: Brilliant defence from NorthEast United as East Bengal almost scored another one. Search for a maiden goal for NorthEast United continues at their home ground. NEUFC 0-2 EBFC (73″)

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE NorthEast United vs East Bengal, ISL 2022: Whistle comes up as second half begin. East Bengal on the move and GOAL!!!! Absolute screamer from Kyriachou. EBFC 2-0 NEUFC (53″)

  • 8:33 PM IST

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE NorthEast United vs East Bengal, ISL 2022: Half time is coming to an end as Northeast United are still trailing by 0-1. Free kick for Northeast United but no to avail. Referee blows the half time whistle. NEUFC 0-1 EBFC (Half time.)

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE NorthEast United vs East Bengal, ISL 2022: That is excellent defending by East Bengal. Northeast United are looking for an equalizer desperately. On the other hand, East Bengal are constantly attacking. This is football at it’s best. NEUFC 0-1 EBFC (29″) First Half.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE NorthEast United vs East Bengal, ISL 2022: East Bengal pushing hard for another goal as they are bossing the possession at the moment. Is this an away game? Doesn’t look it as the crowd is fully behind East Bengal. NEUFC 0-1 EBFC (19″) First Half.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE NorthEast United vs East Bengal, ISL 2022: GOAAAL!!! East Bengal scores!!! Cleiton Silva gives East Bengal the all-important lead in the game. NEUFC 0-1 EBFC (Cleiton)