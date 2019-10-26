Dream11 Prediction

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 7, ISL 2019-20 NEUFC vs ODS at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati 7.30 PM IST:

NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will seek their first win of the Hero Indian Super League season when they lock horns at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

NorthEast United started their campaign with a goalless draw away from home to Bengaluru FC while Odisha FC suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in their ISL debut.

The Highlanders will count on home support to help them notch their first win and kick-off their campaign.

Head coach Robert Jarni would have been pleased with the way the team defended against a strong Bengaluru FC, with Mislav Komorski and Kai Heerings looking solid as a central defensive partnership. Colombian midfielder Jose Leudo was an efficient screen for them, sitting deep in midfield and snuffing out opposition moves.

“I am happy with the point (against Bengaluru FC). The team worked hard against the defending champions. Now at home, we will look to play more attacking football. We are ready for that kind of football as well,” said Jarni.

However, the Croatian will want his forward line to start converting chances. With Uruguayan attacking midfielder Martin Chaves looking sharp against Bengaluru, star striker Asamoah Gyan can again expect good service.

“He (Gyan) had good chances to score (against Bengaluru). It is always difficult to create chances against Bengaluru. Everybody knows him here, he is a very important player for us,” said the coach.

NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Friday (October 26). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

My Dream11 Team

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Reagan Singh, Carlos Delgado, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan; Vinit Rai, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Martin Chaves, Xisco Hernandez, Nikhil Kadam; Asamoah Gyan.

NEUFC vs ODS Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro; Shubham Sarangi, Rana Gharami, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das; Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez; Nanda Kumar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridane Santana

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan; Jose Leudo, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Nikhil Kadam; Asamoah Gyan.

