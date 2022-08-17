Guwahati: On the second day of Durand Cup 2022, NorthEast United lock horns with Odisha FC in a group D match. NorthEast United will look to have their pre-ISL preparation in Durand Cup as they are yet to have all their players in India. Meanwhile, Odisha FC are coming with a short preparation camp ahead of the tournament and have all the first team players available for the game. Both sides are well matched to win the game and start the new football season on a positive note. In the 16 matches between the sides (including the matches played by erstwhile Delhi Dynamos), the Highlanders have five wins compared to the six of the Juggernauts. The remaining five matches ended in draws. Both teams are facing each other in the Durand Cup for the first time.Also Read - Highlights Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2022: BFC Edge Out JFC 2-1; Chettri, Krishna Star For Blues

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ?

The Durand Cup match NorthEast United vs Odisha FC will be played on Tuesday (August 17) from 5:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Durand Cup match NorthEast United vs Odisha FC going to be played?

The Durand Cup match NorthEast United vs Odisha FC be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match NorthEast United vs Odisha FC on TV ?

The Durand Cup match NorthEast United vs Odisha FC will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match NorthEast United vs Odisha FC in India?

The Durand Cup match NorthEast United vs Odisha FC will be live streamed on Voot.