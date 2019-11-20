Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Northern Knights vs Canterbury Prediction Ford Trophy 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 6 Match NK vs CTB:

The 2019–20 Ford Trophy will be the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It will be the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is scheduled to take place between November 2019 and February 2020. As per the previous edition of the competition, the tournament will feature ten rounds of matches. Wellington are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Knights vs Canterbury will take place at 6:00 AM IST on November 21.

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: C Fletcher (vice-captain)

Batsmen: J Carter (captain), H Cooper, K Clarke, C Bowes, S Murdoch

All-Rounder: B Hampton, A Ellis

Bowlers: B Randell, A Verma, E Nuttall

NK vs CTB Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Joe Carter (captain), Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton/Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma

Canterbury: Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes, Cam Fletcher (wicketkeeper), Ed Nuttall, Theo van Woerkom, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (captain), Stephen Murdoch, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle

SQUADS:

Northern Knights Squad: Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter(c), HR Cooper, Tim Seifert(w), Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Zak Gibson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma

Canterbury Squad: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie(c), Andrew Ellis, Cam Fletcher (w), Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom , Will Williams, Andrew Hazeldine, Ed Nuttall

