Northern Knights vs Central Districts Dream11 Team Prediction The Ford Trophy 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips NK vs CD Match 13 at Lincoln No 3, Lincoln 3:30 AM IST:

In the match no. 13 of The Ford Trophy 2019-20, Northern Knights will meet Central Districts at Lincoln No.3m Lincoln on Friday.

The Ford Trophy 2019-20 will be the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It will be the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is scheduled to take place between November 2019 and February 2020. Going as per the previous edition of the competition, the tournament will feature ten rounds of matches. Wellington are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Knights and Central Districts will take place at 3:00 AM IST on November 29.

Time: 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Lincoln No.3, Lincoln.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Dane Cleaver, Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Dean Brownlie, HR Cooper, Tom Bruce

All-Rounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, George Worker (captain)

Bowlers: Anurag Verma (vice-captain), Zak Gibson, Seth Rance

NK vs CD Probable XIs

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter (c), Daryl Mitchell, HR Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Zak Gibson

Central Districts: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (Wk), Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Kieran-Noema Barnett, Willem Ludick, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Brad Schmulian, and Raymond Toole.

SQUADS:

Northern Knights Squad: Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter (c), Ish Sodhi, Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, James Baker, Daryl Mitchell, Bharat Popli, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, HR Cooper, Peter Bocock (wk), Katene Clarke

Central Districts Squad: Kieran Noema-Barnett, Seth Rance, George Worker, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (c), Ajaz Patel, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, BD Schmulian, Jesse Frew, Raymond Toole, Ryan Watson, Jayden Lennox

