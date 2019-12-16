Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Knights vs Otago Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match NK vs OTG of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Hamilton: In the match number 4 of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20, Northern Knights will take on Otago at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on Monday. Otago got off to a great start with a win against Auckland in their opening game of Super Smash. They will be eager to replicate their form in the upcoming match as well. They will yet again bank on their experienced opening pair of Hamish Rutherford and Neil Broom, who did a commendable job in the first game. However, their bowling looked ordinary and gave away 197 runs in 20 overs.

Northern Knights suffered a massive defeat by 120 runs in the season opener. They will look to make a way back onto the winning track. With the ranks of Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich and Joe Carter, Knights batting looks solid on paper. They will look to pile some big runs and help their side to win the match against Otago.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Knights and Otago will take place at 11.15 AM (IST).

Time: 11.40 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert

Batters – Dean Brownlie, Neil Broom (C), Nick Kelly

All-Rounders – Anton Devcich, D Foxcroft, Daryl Mitchell (VC)

Bowlers – Michael Rae, Ish Sodhi, N Smith, Anurag Verma

NK vs OTG Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Dean Brownlie (C), Anton Devcich, Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Daniel Flynn, Peter Bocock (WK), Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Fisher, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma.

Otago: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Josh Finnie, Michael Rae, Nick Kelly, Nathan G Smith, Dean Foxcroft, Max Chu (wk).

NK vs OTG SQUADS

Northern Knights: Daniel Flynn, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Ish Sodhi, Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Peter Bocock, Matthew Fisher.

Otago: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Michael Rae, Nick Kelly, Nathan G Smith, Dale Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Max Chu.

