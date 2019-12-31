Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Knights vs Wellington Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match NK vs WEL of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Mount Maunganui: In the match no. 18 of Super Smash 2019-20, Northern Knights will take on Wellington at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Wednesday. Standing on the brink of getting eliminated from the competition, Northern Knights need to produce a commanding performance in the game against in-form Wellington if they want to keep their semifinal hopes alive. With the likes of Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert and Dean Brownlie in the ranks – their batting looks strong on paper. But, they have to fill the voids in their bowling line up that has been exposed in front of the opponents. None of their bowlers has been up to the mark as they have failed to take wickets and restrict batsmen from scoring pile big runs.

Meanwhile, Wellington are in a top-notch form and are currently at the second position in the Super Smash points table. If they managed to beat Knights, they will reduce the gap with the table leaders Otago. Their players are giving impressive performances in every department and the same would be expected from them in the upcoming game.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Knights and Wellington at 11.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Devon Conway (VC), Tim Seifert (C)

Batters – Michael Pollard, Dean Brownlie, Michael Bracewell

All-Rounders – James Neesham, Anton Devcich, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Ollie Newton, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell

NK vs WEL Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert (wk), Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Dean Brownlie (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Daniel Flynn, Joe Carter, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell.

Wellington: Devon Conway (wk), Michael Pollard, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell (C), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Malcolm Nofal, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek

NK vs WEL SQUADS

Wellington: Devon Conway (wk), Michael Pollard, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell (C), James Neesham, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Malcolm Nofal, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake, Peter Younghusband.

Northern Knights: Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert (wk), Dean Brownlie (C), Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Joe Carter, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Peter Bocock, Jake Gibson.

