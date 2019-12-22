Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Spirit Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 12 NS-W vs AH-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Hamilton: In the match number 12 of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20, Northern Spirit Women will take on Auckland Hearts Women at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Hearts made a strong start to their Super Smash campaign as they registered three wins in as many matches in the Central round. On the first day of the tournament, Hearts thumped Canterbury Magicians by a huge 68-run margin. They followed it with twin wins over Otago Sparks on consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Northern Spirit also made a decent start as well in the competition. The Spirits won two of the three matches in the first round thanks to efforts with the bat from Katie Gurrey. They successfully chased down stiff totals of 162 and 173 against Central Hinds to register comprehensive wins. But against a strong Otago bowling unit, Spirit finished as second best while chasing a target of 185.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Spirit Women and Auckland Hearts Women will take place at 7.45 AM (IST).

Time: 8. 10 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batters – Katie Gurrey (VC), Katie Perkins, Lauren Down

All-Rounders – Anna Peterson (C), Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Arlene Kelly

Bowlers – Lauren Heaps, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong

NS-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Spirit: Katie Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (WK), Felicity Leydon-Davis (C), Kate Anderson, Eimear Richardson, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Charlotte Sarsfield, Lauren Heaps.

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down, Anna Peterson (C), Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Natasha van Tilburg, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Jesse Prasad, Fran Jonas.

NS-W vs AH-W SQUADS

Northern Spirit: FL Davis, Kate Anderson, B Bezuidenhout, C Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Eimear Richardson, C Sarfield.

Auckland Hearts: Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Anna Peterson (C), Bella Armstrong, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Natasha van Tilburg.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Team/ Northern Spirit Women Dream11 Team/ AH-W Dream11 Team/ NS-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.