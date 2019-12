Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Northern Spirit Women vs Otago Sparks Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match NS-W vs OS-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Lincoln: In the match number 6 of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20, Northern Spirit will take on Otago Sparks at the Lincoln Green ground on Saturday. Otago Sparks didn’t had a great start to their Women’s Super Smash campaign as they suffered a 66-run defeat against the Wellington Blaze in their opening match. Wellington team posted a huge score of 189/7 and restricted the Sparks to just 123/9. They will face Auckland Hearts at the Lincoln No.3 venue on Saturday morning and will move to Lincoln Green ground to face Northern Spirit in the evening.

Meanwhile, Northern Spirit were the only team to not feature in any match on Friday. Their first match will be against the Central Hinds at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval early on Saturday morning.

TOSS – The toss between Northern Spirit Women and Otago Sparks Women will take place at 8 AM (IST).

Time: 8. 30 AM IST.

Venue: Lincoln No 3 Ground

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Bernadine Bezuidenhout (VC), Katey Martin

Batters – Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Eden Carson

All-Rounders – Hayley Jensen, Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates (C)

Bowlers – Lisa Griffith, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Eimear Richardson

NS-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Spirit: Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Eimear Richardson, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates, Millie Cowan, Katey Martin (C & WK), Hayley Jensen, Lisa Griffith, Hannah Darlington, Bella James, Eden Carson, Ella Brown, Emma Black, Bhagya Herath.

NS-W vs OS-W SQUADS

Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates (C), Millie Cowan, Ella Brown, Sophie Oldershaw, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Gray, Lisa Griffith, Bhagya Herath, Eden Carson, Bella James, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Emma Black.

Northern Spirit: FL Davis, Kate Anderson, B Bezuidenhout, C Esterhuizen, Katie Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Eimear Richardson, C Sarfield.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Otago Sparks Women Dream11 Team/ Northern Spirit Women Dream11 Team/ OS-W Dream11 Team/ NS-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.