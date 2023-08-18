Home

Sports

NS vs WW Dream11 Prediction For MCA T20 Super Series Match 22: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

NS vs WW Dream11 Prediction For MCA T20 Super Series Match 22: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs

NS would want to start with a bang when they take on WW in the MCA T20 Super Series Match 22 in Bangi, Malaysia.

Western Warriors currently hold the second position in the league table. (Image Credits: cricketmalaysia.com)

New Delhi: The Northern Strikers will play against the Western Warriors in the 22nd fixture of the MCA T20 Super Series on Friday. The game will be hosted at the UKM YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The Northerners have recorded four wins and conceded six losses in the 10 games they have played so far. They must be eager to prove their mettle in this upcoming T20 clash.

Trending Now

Western Warriors currently hold the second position in the league table. They have six wins and four losses in ten games. In their last game, the Warriors conceded a 12-run defeat against the Southern Hitters. They will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in their game against the Northern Strikers.

NS vs WW match details: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Zubaidi Zulkifle

Vice-captain: Syarzul Idrus

Wicketkeepers: Mohsan Idrees

Batters: Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Azim, Zubaidi Zulkifle

All-rounders: Mohamad Aras Azmi, Syazrul Idrus, Muhammad Faisal

Bowlers: Khizar Hayat Durrani, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Amir Khan Malik

NS vs WW: Probable Playing XI

NS: Muhammad Amir Azim, Mohsin Zaman, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Arif Yusuf Ahmad Salman, Tehseen Saif, Syazrul Idrus (c), Dilawar Abbas, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Faisal, Wan Muhammad (wk), Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal

WW: Sidarth Karthik, Zakir Hussain, Virandeep Singh (c), Anas Malik, Mohamad Aras Azmi, Ziyad Hussain (wk), Mohsan Idrees, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran

NS vs WW: Full Squads

Northern Strikers: Adeshlie Alias, Ahmad Arif Yusuf Ahmad Salman, Amir Khan, Daniyal Hashmi, Muhammad Amir (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Akmal Alif bin Zainal, Conor Smith, Mohsin Zaman, Naveed Ahmad, Muhammad Syavir Syamael Shaari, Umar Adam, Wan Muhammad Azam Wan Ahmad (wk), Ajeb Khan, Asif Raza Muhammad Ashraf, Dilawar Abbas, Haiqal Khair, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Qaisar, Syazrul Idrus, Tehseen Saif

Western Warriors: Bilah Ahmed, Deeaz Patro, Mohsan Idrees, Zakir Hussain, Anas Mehmood Malik, Azhar Shahbaz, Khizar Hayat, Akram Malik, Nazmus Sakib, Sarmad Javiad, Sharveen Surendran, Sheraz Farrukh, Virandeep Singh, Azyan Farhath, Devin Hardendra Sehar (wk), Sidharth Karthik Rajarnatam (wk), Ziyad Hussain, Ammar Uzair Fikri, Mohammad Aras Azmi Mohamed Aslam, Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam, Muhammad Arsalan, Pavandeep Singh, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Waqar Ullah

Pitch Report

The pitch surface at the UKM YSD Cricket Oval is great for batting. Spinners will be getting some advantage in the middle overs but overall we can expect a high-scoring affair between the two teams.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES