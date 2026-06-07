Norway Chess 2026: How much prize money did R Praggnanandhaa win?

Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa is felicitated upon his arrival at the airport after defeating D. Gukesh in tiebreaks at the Tata Steel Masters 2025 Chess Tournament Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, in Chennai on Tuesday, February 04, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

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