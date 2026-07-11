Norway Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-finals: Preview and Live streaming details – All you need to know

The winner of this tie will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 16 and face either of Argentina or Switzerland

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Harry Kane (R) of England attends a training session ahead of the quarterfinal between England and Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami, the United States, on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

After France and Spain’s qualification to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026, it’s time to determine the other two semi-finalists from the remaining two quarter-finals of the first-ever expanded 48-team tournament. Tomorrow, two huge clashes are coming up, first between England and Norway followed by the reigning champions Argentina’s tie against Switzerland for the first time since 2014.

Norway Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 QF: Preview in brief

Thomas Tuchel’s England will take on dark horses Norway, being led by Erling Haaland at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The match will take place on on Sunday, July 12 from 2:30AM (IST) onwards.

The Three Lions, who are considered as one of the favorites to lift the 2026 World Cup title, reached the final eight after overcoming extreme difficulties in the knockout rounds. In the Round of 32, Thomas Tuchel’s side fought back from a goal down in Atlanta, riding on two late goals from skipper Harry Kane to edge out DR Congo 2-1.

Also Read: WATCH: Mikel Merino is hero for Spain again in 2-1 win over Belgium in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal

They followed it up with an incredibly tense and chaotic Round of 16 encounter against co-hosts Mexico at the packed Estadio Azteca. Despite Jarell Quansah receiving a red card and leaving the team with ten men for over 40 minutes, Jude Bellingham’s rapid brace and a 2nd half penalty from Harry Kane secured a well deserved 3-2 victory.

The Norwegian Vikings, on the other hand, have emerged as the true surprise package of this FIFA World Cup edition. Their main man has been Manchester City’s number 9 Erling Haaland, who is a top contender for the Golden Boot race having scored 7 goals. Only Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi (8 each) have more.

The Nordic nation had suffered only one defeat in the group stages against France but they have had a flawless run in the knockouts so far. After beating Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32, the Norwegians shocked 5-time champions Brazil with another 2-1 victory which was headlined by an incredible brace from Erling Haaland, who will interestingly be against the nation of birth in the last 8.

The winner of this tie will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. They will face either reigning champions Argentina or Switzerland, who are facing off in the last other quarter-final match.

Norway Vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 QF: Squads

England: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Jarell Quansah, Nico O’Reilly, Dan Burn, Djed Spence, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon.