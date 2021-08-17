NOS vs BPH Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Men

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s NOS vs BPH at Headingley, Leeds: In match no. 31 The Hundred Men tournament, Northern Superchargers will take on Birmingham Phoenix at the Headingley, Leeds – August 17 on Tuesday. The Hundred Men NOS vs BPH match will begin at 11 PM IST. Northern Superchargers are already out of the playoffs contention and are currently placed at the 5th spot in the standings with 7 points. However, Superchargers can spoil the party of other teams and would be looking to end their journey on a winning note. On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix have got great chances of qualifying directly into the finals. They need to win this match. Birmingham Phoenix are unbeaten in their last four matches and will be favourites to win this game. Here is The Hundred Men Dream11 Guru Tips and NOS vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men, NOS vs BPH Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Men, Probable XIs for NOS vs BPH The Hundred Men match.Also Read - NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips The Hundred Match 31: Captain, Vice-Captain- Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women, Probable Playing XIs, Team News From Headingley 7:30 PM IST August 17 Tuesday

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

NOS vs BPH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – John Simpson

Batsmen – Chris Lynn, Finn Allen, Harry Brook, Will Smeed

All-rounders – David Willey (VC), Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone (C)

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir

NOS vs BPH Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Lynn, David Willey (C), Dane Vilas, Harry Brook, John Simpson (wk), Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Birmingham Phoenix: Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone (C), Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke (wk), Dillon Pennington, Tom Helm, Pat Brown, Imran Tahir.

NOS vs BPH SQUADS

Northern Superchargers (NOS): Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, John Simpson (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson, Faf du Plessis, Matthew Fisher, Matty Potts, Jordan Thompson.

Birmingham Phoenix (BPH): Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone (C), Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke (wk), Dillon Pennington, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir, Adam Milne, Adam Hose, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond.

