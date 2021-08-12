NOS vs MNR Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Men

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's NOS vs MNR at Headingley, Leeds: In match no. 26 The Hundred Men tournament, Northern Superchargers will take on Manchester Originals at the Headingley, Leeds – August 12 on Thursday. The Hundred Men NOS vs MNR match will begin at 11:30 PM IST. This match is almost a virtual knockout as both sides hang by a thread as far as the qualification scenarios in The Hundred men's competition are concerned. Originals lost their last match against London Spirit, while Superchargers lost to the high-flying Southern Brave.

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals will take place at 11 PM (IST) – August 12. Also Read - WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips - West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test: Captain, Vice-captain- West Indies vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's Test at Sabina Park, Jamaica 8:30 PM IST August 12 Thursday

Time: 11:30 PM IST Also Read - HSG vs GOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malmo: Captain, Vice-captain- Hisingens CC vs Goteborg City, Playing XIs For Today's Match 40 at Landskrona Cricket Club at 6 PM IST August 12 Thursday

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

NOS vs MNR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Philip Salt, John Simpson

Batsmen – Joe Clarke, Chris Lynn (VC), Colin Ackermann, Colin Munro

All-rounders – Carlos Brathwaite (C), David Willey

Bowlers – Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Lockie Ferguson

NOS vs MNR Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, David Willey (C), Dane Vilas, John Simpson (wk), Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt (wk), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson

NOS vs MNR SQUADS

Northern Superchargers (NOS): Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, John Simpson (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson, Faf du Plessis, Matthew Fisher, Matty Potts, Jordan Thompson.

Manchester Originals (MNR): Philip Salt (wk), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Calvin Harrison, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Jamie Overton, Sam Hain, Steven Finn

