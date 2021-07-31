NOS vs OVI Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Men

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's NOS vs OVI at Headingley, Leeds: In match no. 13 The Hundred Men tournament, Northern Superchargers will take on Oval Invincibles at the Headingley, Leeds – July 31 on Saturday. The Hundred Men NOS vs OVI match will begin at 10:30 PM IST. Winless after three encounters, the Northern Superchargers will be eyeing a big win in front of their home crowd in the fixture. However, they face a tough task in the form of the Oval Invincibles, who unlike their opponents are yet to taste defeat in The Hundred. A riveting contest is on the cards as both teams are looking desperate for a win. Here is the The Hundred Men Dream11 Guru Tips and NOS vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men, NOS vs OVI Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Men, Probable XIs for NOS vs OVI The Hundred Men match.

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles will take place at 10 PM (IST) – July 31.

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

NOS vs OVI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sam Billings, John Simpson

Batsmen – Adam Lyth, Jason Roy, Harry Brook

All-rounders – Sunil Narine, Ben Stokes (VC), Sam Curran (C)

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Callum Parkinson

NOS vs OVI Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth (C), Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, John Simpson (wk), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts, Brydon Carse and Dane Vilas.

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (C/wk), Alex Blake, Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley and Saqib Mahmood.

NOS vs OVI SQUADS

Northern Superchargers (NOS): Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, John Simpson (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson, Faf du Plessis, Matthew Fisher, Matty Potts, Jordan Thompson.

Oval Invincibles (OVI): Rory Burns, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Brandon Glover, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake.

