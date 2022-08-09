NOS vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The toss between Northern Superchargers and Trent Rockets will take place at 10:30 PM IST

Time – 11 PM IST



Venue: Headingly, Leeds

NOS vs TRT Dream11 Team

Michael Pepper, Faf du Plessis (c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Adam Hose, David Willey, Daniel Sams, Adil Rashid (v.c), Dwayne Bravo, Luke Wood and Matt Carter.

NOS vs TRT Probable Playing XI

Northern Superchargers: Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, Michael Pepper, David Willey, Adam Hose, John Simpson (wk), David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Matty Potts and Adil Rashid.

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Joe Root, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Marchant de Lange/Tabraiz Shamsi, Luke Wood and Matt Carter.