NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Women

Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Women – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s NOS-W vs BPH-W at Headingley, Leeds: In match no. 31 The Hundred Women tournament, Northern Superchargers Women will take on Birmingham Phoenix Women at the Headingley – August 17 on Tuesday. The Hundred Women NOS-W vs BPH-W match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Northern Superchargers Women, who are at the 3rd spot in the standings with 7 points, are in a must-win situation, and a win here will guarantee their playoff spot. However, it will not be easy for them as they are not in the greatest of forms after losing three consecutive matches on the trot. On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix Women have kept their playoffs chances alive by winning their last game against Trent Rockets by 3 wickets. They are currently placed 6th spot in the standings with 6 points. Here is The Hundred Women Dream11 Guru Tips and NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Women, NOS-W vs BPH-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Women, Probable XIs for NOS-W vs BPH-W The Hundred Women match.Also Read - BSCR vs VIK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- BSC Rehberge 1945 vs FC Viktoria 89, Playing XIs For Today's T10 Match at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV at 6:30 PM IST August 17 Tuesday

TOSS: The The Hundred Women match toss between Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women will take place at 7 PM (IST) – August 17. Also Read - SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips The Hundred Match 30: Captain, Vice-Captain- Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women, Probable XIs, Team News For Today's at The Rose Bowl 8 PM IST August 16 Monday

Time: 7:30 PM IST Also Read - SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka Invitational T20 Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain- SLC Blues vs SLC Greys, Playing XIs For Today's T20 at Pallekele International Stadium at 7 PM IST August 16 Monday

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

NOS-W vs BPH-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Amy Jones

Batters – Laura Wolvaardt, Evelyn Jones, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders – Erin Burns (VC), Alice Davidson-Richards (C), Emily Arlott

Bowlers – Linsey Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Liz Russell

NOS-W vs BPH-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers Women: Lauren Winfield (C/wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Kalea Moore, Liz Russell, Katie Levick.

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Shafali Verma, Eve Jones, Katie Mack, Amy Jones (C/wk), Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood.

NOS-W vs BPH-W SQUADS

Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W): Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield Hill (wk/C), Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson Richards, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Kalea Moore, Elizabeth Russell, Katie Levick, Hollie Armitage, Helen Fenby, Laura Kimmince, Phoebe Graham, Ami Campbell, Nicola Carey, Rachel Slater.

Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W): Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Amy Ellen Jones (wk/C), Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Gwenan Davies, Isabelle Wong, Emily Arlott, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Marie Kelly, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NOS-W Dream11 Team/ BPH-W Dream11 Team/ Northern Superchargers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Birmingham Phoenix Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips The Hundred Women/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.