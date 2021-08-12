NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Women

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Women – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's NOS-W vs MNR-W at Headingley, Leeds: In match no. 26 The Hundred Women tournament, Northern Superchargers Women will take on Manchester Originals Women at the Headingley, Leeds – August 12 on Thursday. The Hundred Women NOS-W vs MNR-W match will begin at 8 PM IST. Northern Superchargers Women is currently placed at the second position on the points table of this season of The Hundred Women whereas Manchester Originals Women is currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Northern Superchargers Women played six matches in this season of the Hundred Women where they managed to win three matches while Manchester Originals Women also played six matches in this season where they were able to win only one game.

TOSS: The The Hundred Women match toss between Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – August 12.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

NOS-W vs MNR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lizelle Lee

Batters – Mignon Du Preez, Laura Kimmince, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders – Emma Lamb (VC), Alice Davidson-Richards (C), Hannah Emily Jones

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick

NOS-W vs MNR-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers Women: Lauren Winfield Hill (C/wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson Richards, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Kalea Moore, Elizabeth Russell, Rachel Slater, Katie Levick.

Manchester Originals Women: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Mignon du Preez, Georgie Boyce, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (C), Cordelia Griffith, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones.

NOS-W vs MNR-W SQUADS

Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W): Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Mignon du Preez, Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Ecclestone, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross (C), Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Danielle Collins, Laura Jackson, Alice Dyson, Harmanpreet Kaur

Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W): Lauren Winfield Hill (wk/C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson Richards, Laura Kimmince, Linsey Smith, Kalea Moore, Elizabeth Russell, Rachel Slater, Katie Levick, Sterre Kalis, Helen Fenby, Phoebe Graham, Ami Campbell, Hollie Armitage, Nicola Carey, Beth Langston

