NOS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Men 2022 Match Fantasy Hints

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Men 2022 Match Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave Playing 11s For Today's Match Headingly, Leeds, 7:30 PM IST August 31, Thursday

Here is The Hundred Men 2022 Match Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NOS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction, NOS vs SOB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NOS vs SOB Playing 11s The Hundred Men 2022 Match, Fantasy Cricket Prediction London Spirit vs Welsh Fire, Fantasy Playing Tips –The Hundred Men 2022 Match.

TOSS – The The Hundred Men Match toss between Northern Superchargers and Northern Brave will take place at 7 PM IST

Time – August 31, 7:30 PM IST



Venue: Headingly, Leeds

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis (c), James Vince (vc), Adam Lyth, Tim David, Wayne Parnell, David Willey, James Fuller, Adil Rashid, Michael Hogan, Jake Lintott

NOS vs SOB Probable Playing XI

Northern Superchargers: Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Adam Hose, Harry Brook, Michael Pepper (wk), David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Wayne Parnell, Adil Rashid and Craig Miles.

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Tim David, Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Rehan Ahmed/George Garton, Jake Lintott, Sonny Baker and Michael Hogan.