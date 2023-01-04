NOT After Joining Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s VIRAL ‘Inshallah’ Video is From October 2020

Ronaldo's arrival gives the Saudi Arabian football league a huge boost in the region too as Al Nassr Football Club participates in the Asian Champions League.

NOT After Joining Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's VIRAL 'Inshallah' Video is From October 2020. (Image: Twitter/Instagram)

New Delhi: There is a video going viral on social media, where Cristiano Ronaldo is saying ‘inshallah’ and is claimed to be his live video after he made a big money move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

In the viral video, CR7 can be seen saying “of course, of course, Khabib’s going to win, my brother,” before saying, “Inshallah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . (@pathtooparadise)

But actually the truth is, this video is from October 2020, where Ronaldo in his Insta live showered his support for Russian MMA star, Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of his UFC 254 match against Justin Gaethje.

Ronaldo’s arrival gives the Saudi Arabian football league a huge boost in the region too as Al Nassr Football Club participates in the Asian Champions League.

As an iconic figure of European football, Ronaldo has won five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also lifted Portugal’s national team’s first European Championship trophy in 2016.

‘I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country’, CR7 told.

‘The vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I am very excited to join my teammates, to help the team to achieve more success’, he further added.

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” said the Portuguese captain, who left major European leagues for the first time in his career.