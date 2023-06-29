Home

Not Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium; Rumours Rife That India-Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Game Could be Played in Chennai – Check DEETS

In the next few days, there will surely be a decision. As of now, India will play Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15.

ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: India will take on Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. (Pic: Twitter)

Mumbai: It looks like uncertainty over the India versus Pakistan ODI World Cup game at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad will prevail. The Pakistan Cricket Board will have to get a green signal from the Pakistani government to travel to India for events. As per reports, the game would be shifted to Chennai in case the Pakistan government is concerned with the security. In the next few days, there will surely be a decision. As of now, India will play Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15.

“If Pakistan government does not allow Pakistan to play against India at Ahmedabad, then Chennai will be used as backup option,” Vikrant Gupta on Aaj Tak. #CWC23 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 28, 2023

“If Pakistan government does not allow Pakistan to play against India at Ahmedabad, then Chennai will be used as backup option,” Vikrant Gupta on Aaj Tak. #CWC23 #CWC2023 #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/wfbS4t3jiB — King Babar Azam Army (@kingbabararmy) June 28, 2023

“Pakistan have signed a participation agreement to compete and we expect them to be there and have had no indications to the contrary,” a spokesperson of the ICC had said.

